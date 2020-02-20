AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's shocker: '15 crore will be tough on 100 crores'

A file photo of Waris Pathan

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has said that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores,' in highly controversial comments made during a public meeting at Karnataka's Gulbarga district on Feb 15. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in attendance at the rally reportedly covered his face in reaction to Pathan's comment.

#WATCH AIMIM leader Waris Pathan: ...They tell us that we've kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out&you're already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together. 15 cr hain magar 100 ke upar bhaari hain, ye yaad rakh lena.(15.2) pic.twitter.com/KO8kqHm6Kg — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

The video of Pathan's divisive speech surfaced on social media on Thursday, in which the AIMIM spokesperson also remarked upon the ongoing citizenship law protests in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The highly polarising comments were made in the context of two-month-long agitation at Shaheen Bagh.

"The lionesses have made all sweat," the former Byculla MLA can be heard saying in the video.

"You can understand what would happen if all of us come together, he goes on to say, before making the controversial remarks on the numeric strength.