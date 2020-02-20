Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's shocker: '15 crore will be tough on 100 crores'

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's shocker: '15 crore will be tough on 100 crores'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in attendance at the rally reportedly covered his face in reaction to Waris Pathan's comment.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2020 15:21 IST
A file photo of Waris Pathan

A file photo of Waris Pathan

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has said that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores,' in highly controversial comments made during a public meeting at Karnataka's Gulbarga district on Feb 15. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was in attendance at the rally reportedly covered his face in reaction to Pathan's comment.

The video of Pathan's divisive speech surfaced on social media on Thursday, in which the AIMIM spokesperson also remarked upon the ongoing citizenship law protests in New Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The highly polarising comments were made in the context of two-month-long agitation at Shaheen Bagh.

"The lionesses have made all sweat," the former Byculla MLA can be heard saying in the video.

"You can understand what would happen if all of us come together, he goes on to say, before making the controversial remarks on the numeric strength.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News