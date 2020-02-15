Saturday, February 15, 2020
     
  5. SP workers thrash youth after he chants ‘Jai Shree Ram’ in presence of Akhilesh Yadav

After questioning the Samajwadi Party chief over unemployment, the youth was asked by Akhilesh Yadav if he was a BJP worker, To which, he chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2020 19:02 IST
A file photo of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav

A file photo of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav

An event organised by Samajwadi Party in Kannauj on Saturday witnessed unruly scenes after a youth was allegedly beaten up by party workers, in the presence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and party chief Akhilesh Yadav. 

According to a news report, the youth, identified as one Govind Shukla, questioned Akhilesh Yadav over unemployment, following which the former CM quipped if he was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

In response, the youth chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram,’ in the wake of which he was pounced upon by SP workers in attendance.

The cops present at the spot reportedly took Shukla away after the incident. Continuing with his address, Yadav took potshots at the BJP. “I have been getting messages and calls from a BJP leader, who has threatened to kill me,” the MP from Azamgarh said during his address.

The former UP CM went on to pull up the police personnel at the spot, questioning them how the youth could have been allowed without proper identification check.

