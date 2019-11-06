Amid standoff with BJP, Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Amid the standoff with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. This is Raut’s second meeting with Sharad Pawar after the Maharashtra election results were announced last month. Earlier on Tuesday, Sanjay Raut had reiterated that the next chief minister of Maharashtra would be from the Shiv Sena. Raut also said Sharad Pawar won't be next CM of Maharashtra, amid reports of the Shiv Sena making friendly overtures to the NCP.

Sharad Pawar's NCP won 54 seats in the recently concluded state assembly election.

“The decision on Maharashtra will be taken in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister will be from the Shiv Sena,” Raut told reporters. Amid reports of the Shiv Sena making friendly overtures to the NCP, Raut said Sharad Pawar would not be the next chief minister of the state.

Meanwhile earlier on Wednesday, Raut claimed there was a "consensus" between the BJP and his party before the Maharashtra Assembly elections on sharing the chief minister's post.

Amid the stalemate continuing over government formation in the state, Raut told reporters that no fresh proposal has been received from the BJP or sent to it.

He claimed farmers and the working class want a Shiv Sena chief minister and have hopes and expectations from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

