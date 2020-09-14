Ravi Kishan raises Bollywood drug issue in Lok Sabha, calls for thwarting attempts of smuggling

Image Source : PTI Ravi Kishan/FILE

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan on Monday raised the issue of drug trafficking in Bollywood, during the Lok Sabha session. He appealed to the Centre to thwart any attempts of drug smuggling from Pakistan and China via Punjab and Nepal. "Problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise. Conspiracy is being hatched to destroy country's youth and our neighbouring countries are contributing to it. Smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year. It is brought via Punjab and Nepal," the actor-politician said on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"This is prevalent even in our film industry. Many people are being nabbed...NCB is doing very good work. I appeal Centre to take strong action, nab culprits, punish them...and thwart attempts by neighbouring nations," the BJP MP said.

Ravi Kishan's remarks come after actor Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. According to NCB, Rhea was an "active member" of a drugs syndicate and procured drugs for Rajput, her boyfriend. Rhea, however, said she was falsely implicated in the case. Meanwhile, several other names from Bollywood are expected to emerge.

