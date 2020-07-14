Priya Dutt tweets on Sachin Pilot: I don't believe being ambitious is wrong, Congress has lost 2 young leaders

Image Source : PTI Priya Dutt/FILE IMAGE

Amid a deepening political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress leader Priya Dutt on Tuesday said the Congress party has lost two stalwart young leaders -- Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I don't believe being ambitious is wrong," Dutt said in a tweet.

"Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times," the former MP tweeted.

Earlier today, the Congress stripped dissident leader Sachin Pilot of the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit president for revolting against CM Ashok Gehlot. Two other Rajasthan minister Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also sacked from the state cabinet after a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.

The Ashok Gehlot camp has been claiming that they enjoyed the support of 109 MLAs, a claim contested by the Pilot loyalists. The MLAs belonging to Pilot camp have demanded a floor test in the state assembly to know the number of legislators backing CM Gehlot. Senior party leader and Sardarshahr MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma claimed that the figure of 109 being projected in the support of Ashok Gehlot is incorrect.

