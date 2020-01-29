Nitish can now achieve his short term political goals: Pavan Varma after expulsion from JDU

Image Source : ANI Nitish can now achieve his short term political goals: Pavan Varma

Soon after his expulsion from JD(U) on Wednesday, the former general secretary of the party Pavan Varma congratulated Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar for removing and impediments from his path of short term political gain.

While speaking to ANI, Varma said, "I congratulate Nitish Kumar ji for removing all the obstacles and impediments from his path in his pursuit of short term political gain. This pursuit is clearly now completely without any fidelity or loyalty to ideology."

"He can now achieve his short term political goals, including possibly that of the CMship of Bihar, without any reference to party's constitution, his own ideological views of which he has spoken repeatedly in past&directions and actions of his ally BJP," he added.

The ex-JDU general secretary was expelled along with the vice president of the party Prashant Kishor after they criticized Nitish Kumar for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register.

The decision of expulsion comes after days of acrimony between the election strategist-turned-politician and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ALSO READ | Happy this 'coronavirus' is leaving us: JDU leader's jibe at Prashant Kishor

ALSO READ | Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Prashant Kishor to Nitish after suspension from JD(U)