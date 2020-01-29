Image Source : FILE Thank you and God bless you for retaining CM post: Prashant Kishor to Nitish after suspension from JD(U)

Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief ministership of Bihar.

In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended Kishor, Kishor said, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you."

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

Kishor, who was the vice president of JD(U), was expelled from the party after he criticised Kumar's stand to support the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Population Register.

The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Wednesday expelled its Vice President Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma, from the party for "anti-party activities.

The decision comes after days of acrimony between the election strategist-turned-politician and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Both Kishor and Varma have been critical of Nitish Kumar over his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, in reference to Kishor, had said people are free to remain in the party or leave if they want. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying.

"Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him," said Kumar, while responding to a media question on Prashant Kishor.

