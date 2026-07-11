10 killed after plane crashes in Bahamas, Flamingo Air flights grounded, PM Davis expresses grief

Nassau:

A small plane crashed in the Bahamas on Friday, killing 10 people and prompting the government to temporarily ground Flamingo Air flights. The deadly incident happened in North Andros, located in waters just west of Nassau, the archipelago's capital.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis expresses grief

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis expressed grief and initially said that one person survived, but he later confirmed in a press conference that the person died from their injuries. The victims have not been publicly identified.

"We gather beneath a cloud of great sorrow," he said, noting that people were celebrating the Bahamas' 53rd independence anniversary. "It has become a day of mourning. ... To every family that has received the devastating news, that someone they love will not be coming home, we offer our deepest condolences."

Here's what Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said

The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said in a statement that the plane had departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros when it crashed. It identified the plane as a Cessna 402 aircraft registered in the Bahamas.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation said in a statement that the suspension of Flamingo Air's air operator certificate is only a precautionary safety measure as officials investigate the cause of the crash. The ministry said the suspension is a result of two safety incidents that happened Friday.

During the press conference, Energy, Utilities and Aviation Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis said the first incident occurred earlier Friday involving a Flamingo Air plane. She said it was en route to Mayaguana when the pilot reported a concern and turned back to Nassau. After the plane landed and the passengers deboarded, the plane caught fire, she said. That incident also is under investigation.

Another small plane crashed in 2014

In 2014, another small plane crashed on approach to the island of Grand Bahama, killing all 9 people on board, the government of the Bahamas said. The Lear 36 Executive Jet had taken off from the Bahamian capital of Nassau and crashed while attempting to land around 5 pm local time in Freeport, according to a statement from the Ministry of Transport and Aviation.

"The Department of Civil Aviation has been advised unofficially that the aircraft was destroyed and that there were no survivors," the ministry said. Names of the victims were not immediately available. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined though there had been heavy rain across the region. Police and fire authorities were on scene and a full investigation would begin at daylight on Monday.

The crash occurred as people were gathering in Grand Bahama for an annual Christian leadership conference. The Bahamas Tribune newspaper reported that Myles Munroe, a prominent Bahamian minister who organized the event, was among those killed, along with several other people who were in his delegation.

Also Read:

Bahamas: Nine killed in plane crash