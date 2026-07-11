Ikka releases on Netflix, here's what X users have to say about Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's film

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol created a massive buzz at the box office this year with Border 2. He won the hearts of millions with that patriotic film, and now the actor is making his OTT debut with another powerful project. We are talking about the Netflix film Ikka, a courtroom drama. There was excitement among fans for Ikka, which has been directed and produced by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Now that the film, Ikka, has been released on Netflix, let's see what X users have to say about the film.

Ikka X review

Despite, excitement for the film as Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna came together after 29 years in Ikka, (after 1997's Border), the film has not been able to impress X users. While several called it an underwhelming experience, other's had a hard time even rating it as a one-time watch.

A X user wrote, 'A few observations on Ikka on Netflix. Jarring to look at Akshaye Khanna giving exactly one expression. Think marki mhais. Rehman Dakait. Peak detailing has become permanent. Sunny Deol looks every bit of his 68yrs old. At times he uncannily resembles his late father Dharmendra in his later years. Tillotama Shome is excellent, as usual. Overall an ok movie to watch at home. Don’t go in with high (or any) expectations.'

Another X review of Ikka read, 'Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's Netflix film Ikka really disappointed me. I had huge expectations from the movie, but it turned out to be average. I was very excited to see #SunnyDeol in a lawyer's uniform, but #AkshayeKhanna appeared as Rahman Dakait right from the start. Bro had just one expression throughout the movie. #IKKA'

See some X reactions here:

Ikka star cast

Ikka features a stellar cast including Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Ikka has also been produced by him and his wife, Sapna Malhotra. Backed by Alchemy Films, the courtroom drama has made its debut on Netflix on July 10, 2026.

India TV review

India TV reviewed Ikka on Friday and its verdict reads, 'Ikka is a decent one-time watch that works best when it focuses on family, sacrifice and difficult choices. As a courtroom drama, though, it doesn't leave much of an impact. If you're looking for gripping legal arguments, unexpected twists and memorable courtroom showdowns, this may not be the film you're hoping for. But if emotional storytelling backed by reliable performances is enough, there's still something here to appreciate. Akshaye Khanna walks away with the honours, while Sunny Deol reminds us that even a quieter performance can carry emotional weight.'

Also Read: Ikka Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna shines in Sunny Deol's emotional but uneven legal drama