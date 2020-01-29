Happy this 'coronavirus' is leaving us: JDU leader's jibe at Prashant Kishor

The Janata Dal United (JDU) on Wednesday expelled its Vice President Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma, from the party for "anti-party activities." Soon after Kishor's suspension, JDU leader Ajay Alok termed Prashant Kishor as 'Coronavirus' and said that he is not a trustworthy man.

The decision comes after days of acrimony between the election strategist-turned-politician and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Both Kishor and Varma have been critical of Nitish Kumar over his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

"This man is not trustworthy. He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him?" Alok told ANI.

"We are happy this coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to," he added.

Ajay Alok, JDU on Prashant Kishor: This man is not trustworthy.He could not win the trust of Modi ji and Nitish ji. He works for AAP, talks to Rahul Gandhi, sits with Mamata didi. Who will trust him? We are happy this #coronavirus is leaving us, he can go wherever he wants to. pic.twitter.com/bC7AWgIgC9 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

On Tuesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, in reference to Kishor, had said people are free to remain in the party or leave if they want. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying.

"Someone wrote a letter I replied to it. Someone is tweeting, let him tweet. What do I have to do with it? One can stay in the party (JD-U) till he wants. He can go if he wants...Do you know how did he join the party? Amit Shah asked me to induct him," said Kumar, while responding to a media question on Prashant Kishor.

According to a JDU statement, Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline. The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.

Kishor has been rankling the BJP for quite some time, questioning JDU's decision to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and insisting that the party contest a significantly higher number of seats than the saffron party in the assembly polls in Bihar due later this year.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JDU for 'anti-party' activities