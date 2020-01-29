BREAKING: Prashant Kishor, Pavan Varma expelled from JDU for 'anti-party' activities

JDU Vice President Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma were expelled by the party on Wednesday for "anti-party activities." The decision comes after days of acrimony between the election strategist-turned-politician and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Both Kishor and Varma have been critical of Nitish Kumar over his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR).

According to a JDU statement, Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline. The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister.

Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday slammed Kishor and said he had inducted him in the party at the prodding of Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah. Kishor had reacted furiously and accused Kumar of lying.

The JD(U) said, "it is imperative that Kishor be removed from the party, so that he doesn't fall any lower."

In his latest tweet on Tuesday, Prashant Kishor had said: "Nitish Kumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours! And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by Amit Shah."

.@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and make my colour same as yours!



And if you are telling the truth who would believe that you still have courage not to listen to someone recommended by @AmitShah? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 28, 2020

Kishor has been rankling the BJP for quite some time, questioning JDU's decision to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament and insisting that the party contest a significantly higher number of seats than the saffron party in the assembly polls in Bihar due later this year.