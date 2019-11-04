Maha Power Game: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut meets Maharashtra Governor

Image Source : ANI Sanjay Raut with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (towards right)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. In a press conference held after the meet, Raut said that he clarified to the Governor that Shiv Sena is not responsible for the confusion of government formation in Maharashtra. Raut met Maharashtra Governor right when the formation of Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state has moved in troubled waters. It seems certain that both the parties will form the next government, but there seems to be disagreement over terms of power sharing.

