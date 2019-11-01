Maharashtra Chief Minister would be from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut goes tough on BJP

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena

As the fight for the chief minister's seat between the BJP and Shiv Sena continues, Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the Chief Minister of Maharashtra would be from their party. Raut further said the Shiv Sena will not compromise and can form the government without the BJP. The people of Maharashtra have given the mandate to form government on basis of 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of the state, Raut said.

"If Shiv Sena decides, it'll get the required numbers to form a stable government in the state," Raut was quoted as saying.

"People have given the mandate to form a government on the basis of 50-50 formula that was reached in front of people of Maharashtra. They want Chief Minister from Shiv Sena," Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier on Thursday, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut had called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in South Mumbai. The development has triggering speculation about the possible formation of an alternative government in the state.

Raut, however, said the meeting was a “courtesy call”.

“It isn't unusual for me to meet Mr Pawar. I meet him often. We discussed the current political scenario in the state, among other things,” said Raut, who had also met Pawar on the day of results.

The saffron allies Sena and BJP are locked in a dispute over the power-sharing formula for the new government. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party wants rotational chief ministership and half of the portfolios, demands rejected by its senior partner, the BJP.

