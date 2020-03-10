Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Here's how the numbers stack up

Image Source : FILE Madhya Prdesh Crisis: How do the numbers stack up

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Politics is about power perception, but it is also about hard numbers. We have examples in Indian political history where governments have fallen because of just one vote. The essentiality of numbers has resurfaced in the unfolding crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Congress was able to wrest power from BJP in Madhya Pradesh but now the tables seemed to have turned on Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. But with Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving Congress and at least 22 Congress MLAs tendering resignations, a large chunk of Congress numbers is suddenly gone.

Congress does not have a majority in Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. It formed a government with the support of other parties.

Here's how the numbers stack up

Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 members.

Out of which,

Congress has (had?) 114 MLAs

BJP is a close second with 109 MLAs

Bahujan Samaj Party has 2 MLAs

Samajwadi Party has 1 MLA

There are 4 independent MLAs

Now, if resignations submitted by 22 Congress MLAs are accepted, the number required to form the government will fall from 115 to 104.

In such a scenario, it may prove to be a cakewalk for the BJP as it has 109 MLAs already.

For all its claims of remaining in power for 5 years, the Kamal Nath government looks set to topple.

