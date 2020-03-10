Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, likely to join BJP today

Image Source : PTI Kamal Nath govt in crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia may join BJP, say sources | Live Updates

Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a political crisis as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting him to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership. Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister.

According to reports, the party say barring the eight ministers of Jyotiraditya Scindia camp have made way for Chief Minister Kamal Nath to reconstitute the ministry while the crisis showed no signs of being resolved at midnight.

Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the party has nothing to do with the crisis. "This is Congress's internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government,"

For uninitiated, on December 13 2018, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a Leo Tolstoy quote with Scindia and Kamal Nath by his side. "The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," Rahul had tweeted then. 15 months later, it seems that patience is running out for one of his warriors.

As of now, hectic parleys are on at Congress Headquarters in Delhi while Kamal Nath camp was working on all possible options left. More developments are expected through the day as the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh unfolds. Stay with IndiaTVnews.com as we bring you the latest.

Kamal Nath Government Crisis Updates: Where things stand

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi

12:00 pm: Sonia Gandhi calls urgent meet after report of Scindia meeting PM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has called an emergency meeting at her residence, 10 Janpath of senior leaders to make the first effort to save the Madhya Pradesh Government.

11:54 am: Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal

11:50 am: Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leave from PM Narendra Modi's residence

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia leave from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence

11:45 am: Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi

11:40 am: Congress leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia

In Delhi, sources told PTI that hectic efforts were underway by the Congress leadership to save the party's government in Madhya Pradesh, and placate Scindia who has long been at daggers drawn with Kamal Nath over leadership issues.

11:30 am: Leadership not everyone's cup of tea: Sanjay Jha in a tweet​

Congress's spokesperson Sanjay Jha in a tweet said, "Leadership is not everyone's cup of tea. Or coffee." The tweet was posted as the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh stared at a collapse after Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually revolted along with more than 15 MLAs.

11:21 am: Meeting underway at BJP office in Bhopal, senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, VD Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe present​

11:10 am: As Scindia meets PM Modi and Amit Shah, Kamal Nath calls emergency meet in Bhopal

Amid the political drama Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called for an emergency meeting at his residence in Bhopal. This development comes when Jyotiraditya Scindia accompanied by home minister Amit Shah meets PM Modi's residence.

11:05: According to reports, Jyotiraditya Scindia is likely to resign from Congress

11:00 am: Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave party, says Digvijay Singh​

10:50 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Amit Shah, meets PM Modi

In a major development, 'rebel' Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, accompanied by Amit Shah arrives at Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Narendra Modi at his official residence.

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi at 7, LKM; Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence​

10:45 am: Efforts on to woo back disgruntled Jyotiraditya Scindia to save Madhya Pradesh government, reports PTI quoting Congress sources

10:00 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence in Delhi

Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence

09:45 am: Haven't been able to speak to Scindia, says Digvijaya Singh

"We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being told that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Digvijaya Singh told ANI.

09:24 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia may join BJP: Sources

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is believed to be leading a group of rebel Congress MLAs, could join the BJP, according to India Today sources. The further said that Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night and that the party is working on ensuring his entry into the BJP.

09:18 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi, Amit Shah​

Rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

08:14 am: Congress's internal matter: Shivraj Singh Chouhan​

Shivraj Singh Chouhan​ told reporters Tuesday morning that the recent developments in Madhya Pradesh govt are an "internal matter" of the party while refusing to comment on speculation that the BJP could be trying to poach Congres MLAs and unseat the Kamal Nath government from power​ in the state.

07:30 am: Shivraj meets Shah on MP, BJP to send key leader to Bhopal

Amid Kamal Nath govt in crisis, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday night. Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the meeting, which began at 9.30 p.m. and continued till 11 p.m.

07:00 am: 20 ministers submit resignations to MP CM Kamal Nath

Around 20 Madhya Pradesh ministers resigned during a cabinet meeting convened late Monday night following a political crisis in the state, reposing faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath. "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call,” MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told reporters.