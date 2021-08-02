Lalu, Mulayam hold 'chai pe charcha', Akhilesh also present

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YADAVAKHILESH Lalu Prasad met Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi on Monday. The veteran leaders met over a cup of tea. Mulayam's son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was also present during the meeting.



"Met country's seniormost socialist leader respected Mulayam Singh ji to inquire about his well being. Ours is a united war against unequality, illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, farmers' issues," Lalu tweeted along with a few photos of his meeting with 81-year-old Mulayam.

Both Lalu, 73 and Mulayam have not been keeping well since long. Lalu, who has been suffering from multiple health issues, has been receiving treatment in Delhi since he was granted bail in a fodder scam case in April this year.

While the exact details of the meeting between the two veteran leaders were not available immediately, the get together has came at a time when murmurs regarding formation of a third front to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha elections have gathered momentum particularly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent Delhi trip. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are also due in 2022.

Mamata met several opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi during her 5-day tour to Delhi last week. She also spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar over phone.

Mamata, who retained Bengal for the record third time after a bitterly contested Assembly election in April/May, called her Delhi visit 'successful'.

"Democracy must go on. The visit was successful. Met a lot of my colleagues for political reasons. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. Our slogan is 'save democracy, save country'. I will come here every two months," Mamata told reporters before leaving back for Kolkata.

"To save democracy everyone must work together. The country is the most important thing to work for. If democracy is at threat, the country is under threat. Save democracy and save the nation," she added.