Frail-looking Lalu attacks PM Modi, CM Nitish in first address to RJD workers in nearly 3 years

RJD president Lalu Prasad addressed party workers virtually on the 25th foundation day of RJD.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad addressed party workers on Monday on the occasion of 25th foundation day of his party. Although Lalu, who is suffering from multiple health-related issues, looked frail, he launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the RJD workers virtually from his daughter Misa Bharti's house in Delhi, Lalu started his speech recalling his struggles for OBC quota and the fight for the rights of the weaker sections and then went on to slam the Nitish administration Bihar.

"GST and demonetisation as also corona have created an economic crisis. Now, there is the threat of destroying the social fabric. After Ayodhya, some people are talking about Mathura," Prasad, a strident critic of the BJP, said without naming the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The former Bihar CM criticised the Centre over privatisation of PSUs, particularly mentioning the Railways. Lalu served as Rail Minister in the UPA-I government.

"Even Railways is gradually being privatised. This will result in severe unemployment and economic crisis," he said.

Rising fuel prices and inflation have already broken the backbone of the common man, said the RJD supremo.

He attacked the Nitish Kumar government over 'rampant corruption', alleged mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis and 'four murders' taking place in the state every day.

"Lakhs and lakhs of people are being reduced to migrant labourers because of lack of employment," Lalu said.

Praises sons Tejashwi, Tej Pratap

Praising his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap for looking after the party work in his absence, Lalu Yadav predicted a bright future for the RJD under the young leadership.

He lavished praise on his younger son Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition, for astutely helming the party during the assembly elections in 2020. RJD is the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar assembly though the JD(U)-BJP alliance governs the state.

"Frankly, I had never expected this from him He safely anchored the RJD's boat (naiya paar lagayi...). RJD has a bright future," Prasad said. Prasad also had a word of praise for his elder son Tej Pratap who, he said, made a 'forceful speech' at the event.

Lalu credits wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi for being alive

The RJD boss, known for breathing fire and brimstone while making political speeches, in his restrained addresses, credited his wife Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, and Tejashwi for his being alive.

"But for them, I would have perished in Ranchi (where he was incarcerated in the fodder scam cases). Doctors at AIIMS here also took great care of me," Prasad said.

He promised RJD workers and leaders that he will overcome whatever remained of the illness and visit Bihar soon.

(With PTI inputs)