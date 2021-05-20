'Will smash your face': Tejashwi sister's angry response to Sushil Modi's tweet over Covid facility

Image Source : FILE BJP leader Sushil Modi

A Twitter war has erupted between BJP leader Sushil Modi and Rohini Acharya, sister of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over setting up of Covid care centre at the RJD leader's official bungalow in Patna. Tejashwi on Wednesday declared that he has set up a COVID care centre at his official bungalow and urged the Nitish Kumar government to provide assistance for upgrade of the facilities available there.

Criticising Tejashwi's 'late initiative', Sushil Modi slammed the RJD leader in a tweet, saying, "Two sisters in Tejashwi Yadav's family are MBBS doctors. Why were they not served during corona infection? If the RJD leadership had the readiness and seriousness to serve the poor, permission would have been obtained from the government first to start the hospital and the protocols would have been followed."

"Tejashwi Prasad Yadav should have built a covid hospital, one of the dozens of houses illegally acquired in Patna instead of government accommodation, where the poor would have been treated for free," the former deputy CM added.

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya responded angrily to the BJP leader.

Tejashwi, in his letter earlier to the government said he has got the bungalow situated at 1, Polo Road equipped with "basic facilities" like beds, oxygen cylinders, standard medicines and food for patients to be admitted there and their attendants. "I would request the government that additions be made to the amenities in consultation with medical experts", said the 32-year-old.

- With PTI inputs

READ MORE: Covid vaccine will be available for all by December: JP Nadda

READ MORE: Covid vaccination should be delayed by 3 months after recovery from illness: Govt

Latest India News