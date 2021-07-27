'Second Lalu' Tej Pratap launches new Facebook page; corners PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : SECOND LALU TEJ PRATAP YADAV @FACEBOOK Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently conducted a Facebook Live to connect with the youth of the state, repeatedly called himself the 'Second Lalu' asking followers that his party will work towards the issues of the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav called himself a 'Second-Lalu' during a Facebook Live while targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government on issues like corona, floods, hospitals, education and crime rate. Tej Pratap has created a Facebook page with the name 'Second-Lalu Tej Pratap Yadav'.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who recently conducted a Facebook Live to connect with the youth of the state, repeatedly called himself a second Lalu asking his followers that his party will work towards exposing the JDU-led government.

Tej Pratap raised issues like crime incidents in the state saying youth was not secure while challenging to take on the Nitish Kumar government over these issues.

In Lalu's style, Tej Pratap said that whenever his younger brother Tejashwi was trying to raise state issues in the Assembly, he was not allowed to speak.

Tej Pratap added that their party MLAs were beaten up and that Nitish Kumar was not doing his job honestly.

