BJP set to stake claim in Karnataka; Satyamev Jayate, says Siddaramaiah | Updates

BS Yeddyurappa is likely to convene a meeting of party MLAs on Thursday before they approach Governor Vajubhai Vala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had initially indicated it would not rush to stake claim to form the new government in Karnataka, but it now seems Thursday is going to be a day of major developments.

The saffron party, reports say, has drawn up plans to approach the Raj Bhavan either Thursday or Friday to press its claim.

“Things will be on fast-forward in Bengaluru on Thursday,” The Indian Express quoted party sources, as saying.

"I am waiting for our party's Parliamentary Board decision that Shah will convey for our next course of action," Yeddyurappa told reporters on Wednesday, a day after the 14-month-old JD-S-Congress coalition government fell.

He added: "If our high command permits, we will hold the legislative party meeting to elect the leader in the presence of central observer and party's state in-charge Muralidhar Rao."

The 75-year-old leader of the politically dominant Lingayat community and the BJP's first Chief Minister in south India has headed the state thrice - first in November 2007 for a week after the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) withdraw support to his party, from May 2008 to July 2011 and for three days in May 2018.

"If all goes well, we will meet the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) at Raj Bhavan to stake claim and seek consent to take oath and form the government," he said.

12:30 | Satyamev Jayate, says Siddaramaiah

Media houses are reporting that few rebel MLAs have claimed that I instigated them to resign & destabilize our govt. This is nothing but a false allegation with malafide intension.



I will give them a befitting reply if they repeat the same in front of me.

1/3@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 25, 2019

Rebel MLAs are trying to shift the blame on me after wide spread public backlash against them for betraying & back-stabbing both the electorate & the party.



Everything will be clear when the dust settles but by then they would have bitten the dust.

2/3@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 25, 2019

There were numerous baseless allegations on me even when I was @CMofKarnataka. This is not the first & will not be the last but I have digested this venom to serve people with good intent.



Time will answer everything!!



Satyameva Jayathe!!

3/3@INCKarnataka — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 25, 2019

12:10 | A meeting between caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, concludes. Congress MLA Soumya Reddy was also present

11:35 | Congress moves disqualification petition against MLA Srimant Patil, who did not turn up for the floor test, citing ill health

10.40 | Karnataka BJP leaders finally meet Home Minister and party chief Amit Shah

Jagadish Shettar, BJP, in Delhi: We met Amit Shah & JP Nadda regarding the political scenario in #Karnataka, formation of BJP govt there & steps to be taken. They want to discuss again this afternoon at 3 PM, then they will take a final decision in the Parliamentary Board meeting pic.twitter.com/5bCBMqgSG9 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

10:30 | And some more drama...

JC Madhuswamy,BJP: They(rebel MLAs)waited for 14 months to settle their issues. Those in power weren't gracious enough to consider their requests.Their bond is spoilt. No ques of them going back to their original parties.We've confidence&we're hopeful we'll form govt. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/LldM9GV4ZI — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

10:00 | The rigmarole has just started. BJP leaders wait to meet Amit Shah

Arvind Limbavali, BJP, in Delhi: We are here to take guidance of the central leadership, for formation of the new govt what should be the strategy and action plan. We are meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other leaders at 9.30 AM. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/nwL6E0LS0p — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

CASE FILE

The BJP has 105 legislators and support of 2 Independents, which will be a majority if the 225-member Assembly's strength is reduced to 210 - with action against 15 rebel Congress and JD-S lawmakers who resigned and face disqualification, as the new halfway mark will be 106.

As Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept or reject the resignations of the rebels or disqualify them, the BJP will be able to win the trust vote if they stay away from the House.

In the floor test on Tuesday, the JD-S-Congress coalition failed to win the confidence motion by 6 votes as they could muster only 99 against 105 of the BJP in a house of 204, excluding the Speaker and in the absence of 20 legislators - including 14 of the Congress, 3 of the JD-S, 2 Independents and one of the BSP.