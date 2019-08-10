Who will be next Congress President? CWC decider begins

CWC decider begins

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting has begun in New Delhi to select a new party chief after Rahul Gandhi quit the post.

The party's top brass, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel and P Chidambaram, went into a huddle at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here to find a solution to the leadership crisis triggered by Rahul Gandhi's resignation following the Lok Sabha polls debacle. Besides Rahul Gandhi, several state unit chiefs of the party, including Congress' Rajasthan president Sachin Pilot, were also present in the meeting.

Congress Working Committee meets: Live Updates

11:28 am: Groups have been formed for wider consultations. These groups have been formed to hold wider consultations with the leaders of that specific region. Sources are suggesting that these groups will hold discussion with some specific names and party will go with the majority voice.

The name having consensus will be chosen as the next president.

11:20 am: It is possible that the CWC meeting will be called again.

11:10 am: Others present at the crucial meeting are Meira Kumar, Ahmed Patel, Harish Rawat.

Delhi: Senior Congress leaders Harish Rawat, Meira Kumar and Ahmed Patel arrive at party office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/kC0BYSmhOG — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

11:05 am: The meeting has Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal in attendance.

Delhi: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at Congress office for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/9ynaL4Liqg — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2019

11:00 am: Crucial CWC meet to select new Congress Chief begins.