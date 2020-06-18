Image Source : ANI Congress stakes claim to form govt in Manipur

The Congress on Thursday staked claim to form government on Manipur. It also wrote to the governor calling for a floor test to prove their majority in the state assembly. This comes a day after three BJP MLAs resigned and joined Congress while four National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, an independent MLA and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA also withdrew support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh govt.

Meanwhile, Manipur Congress legislative party leader (CLP) Okram Ibobi Singh has written to the governor, requesting to call a special assembly session to adopt a resolution on 'no-confidence motion' against N Biren Singh government and to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front (SPF) to form the government under his leadership. Singh has stated that the strength of the Congress in Manipur Assembly is 20 as seven MLAs are barred from entering the house by Manipur High Court.

"The present ministry is now supported by only 23 MLAs, 18 from the BJP, four from the NPF and one from the LSJP. On the other hand, SPF has a total of 20 INC MLAs, four NPP MLAs, one MLA of TMC, and one independent MLA, totally 26 members out of an effective total house strength of 49 members," the letter read.

"In the event of disqualification cases of seven MLAs of the INC decided by the Speakers' tribunal in their favour, the effective house strength rises to 56 members and the INC and its supporting parties of the SPF will command 33 MLAs (INC 27, NPP 4, AITC 1 and 1 Independent), while the BJP and its coalition partners will continue witha combined strength of 23. Thus, the present ministry is now in the minority and to ensure that a floor test is conducted at the earliest...and to summon the house in a couple of days to vote on the no-confidence motion moved against the present council of minister," Okram Ibobi Singh said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage