Chirag Paswan takes jibe at Nitish Kumar in his congratulatory greeting, sends LJP's manifesto to Bihar CM

Image Source : PTI LJP chief Chirag Paswan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Monday congratulated Nitish Kumar for becoming Bihar Chief Minister again and sent him the party's manifesto which he released ahead of assembly polls. Paswan took to his Twitter handle to send his wishes and LJP's vision document - Bihar 1st Bihari 1st. He also taunted Kumar and congratulated the BJP on "making" him the Chief Minister.

"Respected @NitishKumar Ji Congratulations for becoming the Chief Minister again. I hope the government will complete its tenure and you will continue to be the Chief Minister of NDA," LJP president tweeted.

"I am sending #Bihar 1st Bihari 1st vision document framed by 4 lakhs Bihari so that you can also consider some of the promises mentioned in this manifesto. Congratulations once again on becoming the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party for making you the Chief Minister," he added.

He also congratulated the newly appointed ministers of the Bihar government. "Many congratulations to all the newly appointed ministers in Bihar. I hope the new government will accomplish the honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi's dream of self-reliant Bihar. Respected Narendra Modi has won a big victory in Bihar. Every Bihari wishes for better changes in Bihar's conditions," he tweeted.

LJP won just one seat in the polls. However, several JD(U) leaders have said that it dented the chances of Nitish Kumar's party in over two dozen seats.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance secured a majority in the October-November Assembly elections, winning 125 seats in the 243-member house. However, Nitish Kumar saw his Janata Dal-United's share slip to 43, while the BJP won 74 seats. Two smaller parties won eight seats.