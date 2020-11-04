Wednesday, November 04, 2020
     
Amit Shah's focusses on Mission Bengal amid Bihar election, BJP chief on 2-day state visit

The Bhartiya Janta Party leader on Wednesday announced his two-day visit to West Bengal where the assembly polls are due next year.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2020 20:02 IST
Union Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI

Union Minister Amit Shah

Amid ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Amit Shah has shifted his focus on Mission Bengal. The Bhartiya Janta Party leader on Wednesday announced his two-day visit to West Bengal where the assembly polls are due next year. He will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organizational preparedness for the 2021 state assembly election and meet BJP workers in Bankura.

Shah shared his schedule on his Twitter handle, "I will be reaching West Bengal tonight on two days visit. Looking forward to interacting with our karyakartas of @bjp4bengal, beloved people of West Bengal, friends in Media, and representatives of different communities."

Shah will also have lunch at the houses of a tribal family in Bankura and a Bangladeshi refugee family the following day.

Earlier, PM Modi sounded the poll bugle by virtually addressing the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Sasthi. BJP president JP Nadda had also addressed the party workers of north Bengal zone during his visit before Durga Puja.

