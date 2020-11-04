Amit Shah's focusses on Mission Bengal amid Bihar election, BJP chief on 2-day state visit

Image Source : PTI Union Minister Amit Shah

Amid ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Amit Shah has shifted his focus on Mission Bengal. The Bhartiya Janta Party leader on Wednesday announced his two-day visit to West Bengal where the assembly polls are due next year. He will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s organizational preparedness for the 2021 state assembly election and meet BJP workers in Bankura.

Shah shared his schedule on his Twitter handle, "I will be reaching West Bengal tonight on two days visit. Looking forward to interacting with our karyakartas of @bjp4bengal, beloved people of West Bengal, friends in Media, and representatives of different communities."

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

Shah will also have lunch at the houses of a tribal family in Bankura and a Bangladeshi refugee family the following day.

Earlier, PM Modi sounded the poll bugle by virtually addressing the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Sasthi. BJP president JP Nadda had also addressed the party workers of north Bengal zone during his visit before Durga Puja.

