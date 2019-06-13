Amit Shah trying to encourage party workers to create communal tension, run propaganda on Facebook: Mamata Banerjee

Image Source : PTI/FILE Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday came out all guns blazing at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and alleged that he is "encourage party workers to create communal tension."

“BJP chief Amit Shah trying to encourage party workers to create communal tension, run propaganda on Facebook,” alleged Mamata Banerjee, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in a strong retort to Mamata Banerjee, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said if voted to power, the saffron party would work towards making the state the "second Gujarat" as it would create employment for its jobless youth.

Ghosh also said it was better to transform Bengal into Gujarat rather than converting it into Bangladesh and a safe haven for Jihadis.

The recent general election in Bengal saw a heated war of words between the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The acrimony resulted in clashes after the poll, leading to the loss of several lives in various parts of the state.

In the fiercely-fought election in Bengal, the saffron party won 18 Lok Sabha seats, only four less than the TMC's 22.

(With inputs from PTI)