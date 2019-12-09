'Amit Shah's name will be in league of Hitler': Owaisi in debate on Citizenship Amendment Bill

Asaduddin Owaisi/File

During a heated debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that his name would be in the same league as Hitler's. Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed uproar as the government tabled the bill in the house.

"I appeal to you (Speaker), save country from such a law and save Home Minister also otherwise like in Nuremberg race laws and Israel's citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion," Owaisi said today.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there.

Owaisi's controversial remarks were later expunged from the Parliamentary records. "Please don't use such unparliamentary language in the house, this remark will be expunged from records," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.