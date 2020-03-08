Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan continues to defend Tahir Hussain, cites call recordings

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan continues to defend Tahir Hussain, cites call recordings

“Call recordings show Tahir Hussain called police to rescue him from the violence-hit area on Feb 24 and he was rescued,” AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan said on Sunday

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2020 17:35 IST
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defended suspended councillor
Image Source : ANI

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defended suspended councillor Tahir Hussain on Sunday (ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan on Sunday defended suspended party councillor Tahir Hussain, as he cited the call recordings doing rounds of media to back claims that he had called up police to rescue him on Feb 24.

“Call recordings show Tahir Hussain called police to rescue him from the violence-hit area on Feb 24 and he was rescued. Now, he is being projected as main perpetrator of Delhi violence and conspiracy is being hatched to shield culprits,” the MLA from Okhla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khan had said on Saturday that Hussain was “paying the price” for being Muslim, as he predicted that it may well be proved that Hussain was behind instigating violence in north-east Delhi during the sectarian riots that rocked the National Capital last week.

The remarks by Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, came as Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies the probe around the former AAP’s councillor involvement, accused of killing Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma. 

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after his request for surrendering in court was rejected, following which he was sent to seven-day police custody.

Also read: Anger against AAP simmers in Mustafabad over Tahir Hussain’s arrest, Kejriwal’s silence on BJP

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News