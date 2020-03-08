AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan continues to defend Tahir Hussain, cites call recordings

Image Source : ANI AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defended suspended councillor Tahir Hussain on Sunday (ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan on Sunday defended suspended party councillor Tahir Hussain, as he cited the call recordings doing rounds of media to back claims that he had called up police to rescue him on Feb 24.

“Call recordings show Tahir Hussain called police to rescue him from the violence-hit area on Feb 24 and he was rescued. Now, he is being projected as main perpetrator of Delhi violence and conspiracy is being hatched to shield culprits,” the MLA from Okhla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khan had said on Saturday that Hussain was “paying the price” for being Muslim, as he predicted that it may well be proved that Hussain was behind instigating violence in north-east Delhi during the sectarian riots that rocked the National Capital last week.

आज ताहिर हुसैन सिर्फ़ इस बात की सज़ा काट रहा है की वो एक मुस्लिम है। शायद आज हिंदुस्तान में सबसे बड़ा गुनाह मुस्लिम होना है ये भी होसकता है आने वाले वक्त में ये साबित करदिया जाए कि दिल्ली की हिंसा ताहिर हुसैन ने कराई है। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) March 7, 2020

The remarks by Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, came as Delhi Police Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) intensifies the probe around the former AAP’s councillor involvement, accused of killing Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma.

Hussain was arrested on Thursday after his request for surrendering in court was rejected, following which he was sent to seven-day police custody.

