Will respond with 'full force' if attacked: Pak President's veiled nuclear threat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Pakistans President Arif Alvi review a guard of honour during a naval ceremony, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power but it will not hesitate to retaliate with "full force" if attacked, President Arif Alvi said on Wednesday, as he reaffirmed the resolve to make his country economically stronger and prosperous.

"This is an important year as we are celebrating this year the 75th independence of Pakistan. We affirm that we will do everything to keep our freedom," Alvi said while addressing the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate nation for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

“We are a responsible atomic power and want peace with every country and we respect their sovereignty...but I want to make it clear for everyone that we will not compromise our independence. And will respond to every aggression with full force as we have been doing,” Alvi said. Noting that terrorism, population explosion and fake news are among the biggest challenges being faced by Pakistan, he urged Muslim scholars to help combat these issues.

Alvi also talked about Islamophobia and said that "we have got a UN resolution on March 15 to observe the day every year to combat Islamophobia”. Meanwhile, as part of the Pakistan Day celebrations, contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces conducted march past, while fighter planes presented aerobatic maneuvers. Floats depicting culture of different provinces were also part of the parade.

Contingents from Bahrain, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia also participated in the parade. Recently acquired J-10C fighter jets from China participated for the first time in the air show by the Pakistan Air Force on the occasion. The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) were present as Guests of Honour.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed on the need to adhere to the principles of 'unity, faith and discipline', as propagated by the country's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the development of Pakistan as a truly democratic welfare state. Earlier, the day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Also Read | 2 PAF pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar, reports Pakistan media

Also Read | Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh province, wanted to marry her after conversion

Latest World News