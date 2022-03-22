Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh province, wanted to marry her after conversion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE PHOTO Relatives of Pooja Kumari have staged protests and demanded stern action against the accused.

The man accused of murdering the 18-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan's Sindh province wanted to marry her after he converted her to Islam, a media report said.

The Daily Pakistan reports said that the accused who was identified as Wahid Bux Lashari wanted to marry Pooja Kumari after converting her to Islam. On the day of the incident, Lashari broke into Kumari's house in Ghotki city of Sukkur district in an attempt to abduct her.

However, he got enraged after she showed resistance and opened fire on her, leaving the girl dead on the spot, the report said. Police said that the prime suspect has been arrested and he has confessed to his crime.

Meanwhile, relatives of Pooja Kumari have staged protests and demanded stern action against the accused, Daily Pakistan reported.

Social media users have also joined the protest, with the hashtag "#JusticeForPoojaKumari" trending on Twitter.

A user wrote" "Until and unless the government does not take stern action against the killers of Pooja Kumari another Pooja will be murdered brutally tomorrow. Murderers must be punished accordingly."

