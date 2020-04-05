'We're proud of you': Pakistan ATC to Air India crew on flights carrying relief supplies

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Two Air India planes en route to Frankfurt with relief materials and evacuated Europeans aboard received unexpected praise while passing through the Pakistani air space, news agency ANI quoted senior crew members as saying. A senior captain on of the two flights was quoted as saying, "It was a very proud moment for me as well as the entire Air India crew when we heard from Pakistan ATC praising our special flight operations to Europe."

"We are proud of you," an official from the Air Traffic Control at the Karachi airport was reported as telling the Indian crew.

“As we entered Pakistan’s Flight Information Region, the ATC greeted us with Assalamualaikum! This is Karachi’s control welcoming Air India for relief flights to Frankfurt,” the senior captain quoted the official as saying, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

As of Sunday, Pakistan recorded a total of 2,818 coronavirus cases, resulting in 41 deaths.

