Storm Ciara-hit Boeing plane aborts landing after touchdown | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER @MIAMI_RICK B777 plane had to abort the landing seconds after touchdown after it was caught in strong winds brought by storm Ciara at London's Heathrow airport.

A Boeing 777 plane had to abort landing seconds after touch down due to storm Ciara after the lift spoilers (the panels that pop up from the top of the wing to kill the wing’s lift & put the weight of the jet on the ground) did not deploy due to strong winds at London's Heathrow Airport.

Miami Rick, a pilot who goes by Twitter handle @miami_ric wrote "the lift spoilers did not deploy because of crew error, but because the prerequisites for automatic deployment weren’t met."

So what happened here? The lift spoilers (the panels that pop up from the top of the wing to kill the wing’s lift & put the weight of the jet on the ground) did not deploy, not because of crew error, but because the prerequisites for automatic deployment weren’t met..#StormCiara https://t.co/rAIydNUpcq — Miami Rick ✈️🇺🇸 (@miami_rick) February 10, 2020

He further explained: 4 things need to happen for the spoilers to auto-deploy:

-The spoiler handle must be placed in the ARMED detent

-The thrust levers must be at idle

-The main landing gear speed transducers must sense wheel spin-up, and

-The gear tilt sensor must sense Ground mode #B777 #StormCiara

If you look at the video of the landing closely, the main landing gear doesn’t completely un-tilt because of the gusty and bumpy conditions and also perhaps because the crew is holding a bit of power in to arrest the sudden descent rate at touchdown... pic.twitter.com/HZjekH2NTv — Miami Rick ✈️🇺🇸 (@miami_rick) February 10, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, a British Airways flight landed at Heathrow Airport in London after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just four hours and 56 minutes earlier.

British Airways just narrowly beat out a Virgin Atlantic flight, which arrived in London at around the same time but one minute slower.

News agency AP reported that dozens of flights were canceled at London airports due to heavy wind. Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated flights Sunday to reduce the number of cancellations. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines canceled some flights.