Storm Ciara-hit Boeing plane aborts landing after touchdown | Watch

A Boeing 777 plane had to abort landing seconds after touch down due to storm Ciara after the lift spoilers (the panels that pop up from the top of the wing to kill the wing’s lift & put the weight of the jet on the ground) did not deploy due to strong winds at London's Heathrow Airport.

London Updated on: February 11, 2020 11:11 IST
B777 plane had to abort the landing seconds after touchdown after it was caught in strong winds brought by storm Ciara at London's Heathrow airport. 

Miami Rick, a pilot who goes by Twitter handle @miami_ric wrote "the lift spoilers did not deploy because of crew error, but because the prerequisites for automatic deployment weren’t met."

He further explained: 4 things need to happen for the spoilers to auto-deploy:

-The spoiler handle must be placed in the ARMED detent
-The thrust levers must be at idle
-The main landing gear speed transducers must sense wheel spin-up, and
-The gear tilt sensor must sense Ground mode #B777 #StormCiara

Earlier on Sunday, a British Airways flight landed at Heathrow Airport in London after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York just four hours and 56 minutes earlier. 

British Airways just narrowly beat out a Virgin Atlantic flight, which arrived in London at around the same time but one minute slower.

News agency AP reported that dozens of flights were canceled at London airports due to heavy wind. Heathrow Airport and several airlines consolidated flights Sunday to reduce the number of cancellations. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights out of Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines canceled some flights.

