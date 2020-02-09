British Airways flight from New York reaches London in 4 hr 56 mins due to storm Ciara, breaks world record

Sunday, February 09, 2020
     
A British Airways (BA) flight has become the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, breaking a record of sorts.

New York Updated on: February 09, 2020 20:24 IST
A British Airways (BA) flight has become the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, breaking a record of sorts. 

The Boeing 747 aircraft that flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday, reached its destination in 4 hours and 56 minutes, as Storm Ciara sped towards the United Kingdom.

According to FlightRadar24, an online flight-tracking service, the top speed of the British Airways flight reached a maximum of 825mph (1,327km/h). The plane landed at Heathrow airport at 4.43 a.m, which is almost two hours earlier than scheduled.

The average time it takes a plane to fly between London and New York is six hours and 13 minutes, the flight tracking platform estimated.

Announcing the development on Twitter, Flight Radar24 said: "Flightradar24 announced the news of the record-breaking flight on its Twitter account, writing: "If we're not mistaken, BA now retakes the fastest subsonic NY-London crossing from Norwegian."

