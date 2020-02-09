Image Source : AP British Airways flight from New York reaches London in 4 hr 56 mins due to storm Ciara, breaks world record

A British Airways (BA) flight has become the fastest-ever subsonic flight between New York and London, breaking a record of sorts.

The Boeing 747 aircraft that flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday, reached its destination in 4 hours and 56 minutes, as Storm Ciara sped towards the United Kingdom.

If we're not mistaken, BA now retakes the fastest subsonic NY-London crossing from Norwegian. pic.twitter.com/Sr1GPeAjuh — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 9, 2020

According to FlightRadar24, an online flight-tracking service, the top speed of the British Airways flight reached a maximum of 825mph (1,327km/h). The plane landed at Heathrow airport at 4.43 a.m, which is almost two hours earlier than scheduled.

The average time it takes a plane to fly between London and New York is six hours and 13 minutes, the flight tracking platform estimated.

