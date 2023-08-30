US: Two killed after rescue helicopter catches fire, crashes in Florida | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP The chopper crashed near Fort Lauderdale city in Florida

At least two people were kiled after a fire rescue helicopter caught fire and launched into a dangerous tailspin before crashing into an apartment complex in Broward County in the US State of Florida. Among the dead was Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Captain Terryson Jackson.

Authorities said that the helicopter, which belonged to Broward County's sheriff' was on its way to an emergency call before crashing near an airfield on Monday, CNN reported. Visuals went viral on social media showing the chopper's rear catching fire and going for a dangerous tailspin.

“At approximately 8:46 am, emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to an area hospital,” the Broward County Sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Two people were reported injured in the accident and they have currently being treated a hospital. Officials said that the injured personnel don't have any life-threatening injuries and are stable. Additionally, an unnamed adult woman also died in the accident.

The 50-year-old Jackson had worked in the Broward County's fire rescue department for 19 years, according to a statement from the sheriff's office. "He consistently showed an unmatched passion for the job. He always provided expert care, compassion and reassurance to those during their most significant time of need," it said.

ALSO READ | Australia: 3 killed as US chopper with 20 personnel crashes near Tiwi Islands during joint exercise

Latest World News