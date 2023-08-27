Sunday, August 27, 2023
     
Australia: Aircraft with 20 US military personnel crashes near Tiwi Islands during military exercise

According to the report, more than 2,500 troops from the US, Australia, Philippines, Timor-Leste and Indonesia are currently taking part in the exercise on the Tiwi Islands.

MV-22 Osprey
Image Source : AP MV-22 Osprey

A US chopper, reportedly carrying around 20 US marines, crashed on Sunday during military drills in Australia's Tiwi Islands. According to Australian state broadcaster ABC, among those on board, at least three got injured seriously while the reports for others were yet to be known. But it added a few of them have been rescued.

The report claimed that the aircraft crashed on the remote Melville Island-- nearly 60km off the coast from Darwin.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

