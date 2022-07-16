Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. UK govt holds emergency meet as Britain issues its first-ever 'red' alert for extreme heat

UK govt holds emergency meet as Britain issues its first-ever 'red' alert for extreme heat

UK heatwave: Britain usually has moderate summer temperatures. Across the U.K., average July temperatures range from a daily high of 21 C (70 F) to a low of 12 C (53 F).

AP Reported By: AP London Published on: July 16, 2022 22:15 IST
uk heatwave, United Kingdom, Heatwave in britain, Britain record heat, Global warming, warning for h
Image Source : AP Crowds enjoy the hot weather at the beach as temperatures continue to climb, in Broadstairs, Kent, England

UK heatwave: The British government held an emergency response meeting Saturday to plan for record high temperatures next week after weather authorities issued their first-ever “red” warning for extreme heat.

The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday.

The British heat record is 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.

After chairing the meeting, Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse warned that transport services will be significantly affected.

“The heat will affect rails, for example, so the trains have to run slower. There may be fewer services,″ he told the BBC. “People need to be on their guard for disruption. If they don’t have to travel, this may be a moment to work from home.”

Rail passengers and users of the London Underground subway system were being advised not to travel on Monday and Tuesday unless it's absolutely necessary. With children and older people considered particularly vulnerable to high temperatures, schools and nursing homes have been urged to take steps to protect students and older residents. Most schools in England are still in session until the end of next week.

The alert comes as scientists say climate change is increasing the likelihood of exceptional heat waves in Britain, a country unaccustomed to such temperatures. Few homes, apartments, schools or small businesses in the country have air conditioning.

Related Stories
UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9% amid Russia-Ukraine war

UK inflation hits 40-year high of 9% amid Russia-Ukraine war

Britain may face biggest rail strikes for decades as last-ditch talks fail

Britain may face biggest rail strikes for decades as last-ditch talks fail

UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

Polio virus found in United Kingdom sewage samples; risk to public low

Polio virus found in United Kingdom sewage samples; risk to public low

Triple blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Tory chief quits after by-election defeats

Triple blow for UK PM Boris Johnson as Tory chief quits after by-election defeats

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, another cabinet colleague of British PM Boris Johnson resign

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, another cabinet colleague of British PM Boris Johnson resign

Who is Rishi Sunak, top contender for UK PM after Boris Johnson resigns

Who is Rishi Sunak, top contender for UK PM after Boris Johnson resigns

UK PM race: Two Indian-origin candidates Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman among 8 shortlisted

UK PM race: Two Indian-origin candidates Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman among 8 shortlisted

Britain usually has moderate summer temperatures. Across the U.K., average July temperatures range from a daily high of 21 C (70 F) to a low of 12 C (53 F).

London Mayor Sadiq Khan met with representatives of the National Health Service, police, fire and other emergency services on Friday to review plans to deal with the heat emergency.

One doctor warned that the upcoming heat wave and a surge in COVID-19 infections were causing a nightmare for health workers.

“A lot of hospital buildings are very old, particularly in London, and many don’t have air conditioning and windows that don’t open – so they are extremely hot,’’ said Dr. Claire Bronze, 38, an emergency room consultant in London. “Some staff still have to wear PPE – so plastic gowns, masks, gloves – on top of their normal uniform which, as you can imagine, means people are quickly going to get very hot and dehydrated.”

Latest World News

Top News

Latest News