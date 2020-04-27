Monday, April 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Turkey registers 110,130 coronavirus cases, death toll at 2,805

Turkey registers 110,130 coronavirus cases, death toll at 2,805

Turkey, the second hardest-hit country in the Middle East, reported 2,357 new cases of COVID-19 infection, as the total number surged to 110,130. Meanwhile, 99 more people died in Turkey from the highly infectious disease, raising the death toll to 2,805.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2020 7:01 IST
Turkey registers 110,130 coronavirus cases, death toll at 2,805
Image Source : AP

Turkey registers 110,130 coronavirus cases, death toll at 2,805

Turkey on Monday reported more than 2,300 cases of novel coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 2,800, The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 110,130, and a total of 2,805 deaths related to the disease were recorded, the Turkish health minister said.  The deaths from the coronavirus have reached 2,805 after 99 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey conducted a total of 30,177 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 889,742, the minister noted. In addition, 29,140 patients have recovered from the viral respiratory disease, while 1,776 are still being treated at the intensive care units, and 883 intubated, he said.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

(With Inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Death toll in France crosses 22,000-mark; 369 fatalities in 24 hours​

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X