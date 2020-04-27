Image Source : AP Turkey registers 110,130 coronavirus cases, death toll at 2,805

Turkey on Monday reported more than 2,300 cases of novel coronavirus, with the death toll exceeding 2,800, The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 110,130, and a total of 2,805 deaths related to the disease were recorded, the Turkish health minister said. The deaths from the coronavirus have reached 2,805 after 99 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca tweeted on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey conducted a total of 30,177 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 889,742, the minister noted. In addition, 29,140 patients have recovered from the viral respiratory disease, while 1,776 are still being treated at the intensive care units, and 883 intubated, he said.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.

(With Inputs from IANS)

