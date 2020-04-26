Image Source : AP COVID-19: Death toll in France crosses 22,000-mark; 369 fatalities in 24 hours

France registered 369 deaths caused by the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 22,614, the Health Ministry said in a press release. The COVID-19 epidemic has claimed 14,050 lives in hospitals, with 198 new deaths in the last 24 hours -- the lowest daily toll in a month, and 8,564 in Ehpad and other medico-social establishments, an increase of 171 in the 24-hour period, according to the ministry, reported Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,725 COVID-19 patients are now in intensive care, noted the press release.

