Turkey allows Qatar Emir’s visit days after cancelling Pakistan PM Shehbaz's visit amid earthquake

Turkey earthquakes: In a major embarrassment for Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkey has allowed Qatar's Emir to visit their country with a high-level delegation-- nearly two days after it asked Sharif to cancel his trip. According to media reports, Turkey, which has been facing a major humanitarian crisis following a powerful earthquake, has reportedly directed Pakistan's Prime Minister to cancel his visit to Ankara as the country's ministers are busy with relief and rescue operations.

The major embarrassment for PM Sharif came at the very last moment when he was scheduled to visit the devastated country on Wednesday morning. According to Pakistani media reports, PM Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto were scheduled to visit Ankara on February 8 in solidarity with the victims killed in the earthquake. However, the host country denied their entry saying "its ministers have no time to entertain Pakistani PM and delegation".

Turkey allows Qatar to visit Ankara

However, Ankara has allowed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, to land in their country and arranged an immediate meeting with its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Interestingly, Qatar donated 50 million Qatari riyals, an air bridge equipped with relief and health materials and 10,000 mobile homes on Friday.

Notably, Turkey, which is the worst-earthquake-affected country, was hit by a massive quake on Monday, resulting in the killing of more than 36,000 people. According to the Turkish authorities, the toll is expected to only rise in the coming days as thousands of people are still trapped under the debris of skyscraper buildings.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informed that the debt-ridden Prime Minister would leave for Ankara on Wednesday morning. “He will express his condolences and condolences to President Erdogan for the destruction of the earthquake, the loss of life, and the people of Turkey. Due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, the APC convened on Thursday is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies," she said.

Bad weather?

Hours after her tweet, Azam Jamil, former special assistant to Prime Minister, took to social media and wrote, "The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only." Citing sources in Pakistan's foreign ministry, Express News reported that Sharif's visit has been postponed due to bad weather and the Turkish leadership's engagements related to the ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

It added that Pakistan's premiere would not be able to visit the affected areas as the helicopter could not fly during bad weather. Also, it noted that president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his vice president are also engaged in relief activities.

