'No need to come.. busy in quake relief works': Embarrassment for Pak PM as Turkey asks to cancel his visit

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Turkey earthquake: Turkey, which has been facing a major humanitarian crisis following a powerful earthquake, has reportedly directed Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to cancel his visit to Ankara as the country's ministers are busy with relief and rescue operations. The major embarrassment for PM Sharif came at the very last moment when he was scheduled to visit the devastated country on Wednesday morning. According to Pakistani media reports, PM Sharif and foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto were scheduled to visit Ankara on February 8 in solidarity with the victims killed in the earthquake.

Notably, Turkey, which is the worst-earthquake-affected country, was hit by a massive quake on Monday, resulting in the killing of more than 9,500 people. According to the Turkish authorities, the toll is expected to only rise in the coming days as scores of people are still trapped under the debris of skyscraper buildings.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan’s information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb informed that the debt-ridden Prime Minister would leave for Ankara on Wednesday morning. “He will express his condolences and condolences to President Erdogan for the destruction of the earthquake, the loss of life, and the people of Turkey. Due to Prime Minister’s visit to Turkey, the APC convened on Thursday is being postponed, a new date will be announced in consultation with the allies," she said.

Pakistan says permission denied due to 'bad weather'

Hours after her tweet, Azam Jamil, former special assistant to Prime Minister, took to social media and wrote, "The last thing Turkey wants at a time like this is to look after state guests. Please send relief staff only." Citing sources in Pakistan's foreign ministry, Express News reported that Sharif's visit has been postponed due to bad weather and the Turkish leadership's engagements related to the ongoing rehabilitation efforts. It added that Pakistan's premiere would not be able to visit the affected areas as the helicopter could not fly during bad weather. Also, it noted that president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his vice president are also engaged in relief activities.

Criticism in Pakistan

It is worth mentioning Pakistan has been facing the worst-ever economic crisis and terrorism, with inflation reaching a record high and the country witnessing major blasts in the past six months. As per Pakistani media reports, PM Sharif had scheduled to address an All-Party Conference (APC) in order to discuss the ongoing situation. However, he has postponed the meeting twice and announced to visit the devastated nation. It sent air contingents on February 6 night to carry out relief operations in Turkey. This prompted the citizens to criticise his step as the country is already facing a series of pressing issues in its own country.

Also Read: BIG blow for Pakistan as IMF dismisses debt-management strategy, calls it 'unrealistic'

Latest World News