Turkey captures al-Baghdadi's sister in Syria

Officials in Turkey have captured the sister of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday. Rasmiya Awad, 65, was detained in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, an official said, adding interrogations with Awad, her husband and daughter-in-law, who were also detained, are underway. Commenting further on the detention of Baghdadi's sister, the official said she was also accompanied by five children when captured.

Baghdadi, who led the Islamic State since 2014 was the world's most wanted man. He was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on October 27.

Baghdadi became one of the world's most-wanted terrorist leaders when he proclaimed the Islamic State terror organisation's so-called caliphate from a pulpit of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the Iraqi city of Mosul in 2014.

During that time, the Islamic State had conquered half of Syria and around a third of Iraq. Under its control, it not only had the historic city of Mosul, where it filled a power vacuum left by an Iraqi army in retreat but also Raqqa across the border in Syria.

Five years later, the so-called caliphate all but collapsed when US-backed Kurdish militias seized its last outpost in southeast Syria in March.

Baghdadi was a ruthless leader who oversaw the murder of thousands of civilians. He was erroneously reported dead on several previous occasions.

The elusive Baghdadi was killed by the US forces, who along with its specialised military dogs, chased him through a dark underground tunnel in northern Syria.

The US-led special forces raided his compound in Idlib province.

Baghdadi spent his final moments "crying, whimpering and screaming". He ignited his vest, killing himself and three children.

Also Read | ISIS confirms Baghdadi's killing, names his successor

Also Read | US prepared for any retribution attack by ISIS post Baghdadi's killing​

​