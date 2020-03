Coronavirus: Singapore calls off Shangri-La Dialogue for first time since its inception

Image Source : AP (FILE) Shangri-La Dialogue is held at Shangri-La hotel in Singapore.

Coronavirus: Singapore has called off Shangri-La Dialogue for first time since its inception in 2002. Shangri-La Dialogue is an annual security forum held by an independent Think Tank named International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). India is one of the invitees along with major countries like United States, the UK, China, France, Germany, Japan among others.

Other invitee countries include Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar (Burma), New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand, East Timor,

Singapore has been hit by novelcoronavirus (COVID-19). The city-state of Singapore has seen 683 coronavirus infections so far.

