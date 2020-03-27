Image Source : DINESH MAURYA Coronavirus: Labourers with 'Home Quarantine' stamps stranded at Kurla Terminus in Mumbai

Coronavirus: Amid the national lockdown, 150 daily wage labourers are stranded on Kurla Terminus in Mumbai for past 5 days. 9 of them bear a stamp of 'home quarantine' on their hands. These migrant workers, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have no way to return to their native towns owing to national lockdown. Worse, they are forced to sleep under Kurla bridge.

Nine members of this group have previously been examined by doctors of Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai. They were stamped with 'Home quarantine' stamp. Rest of them, are therefore fear that they will be infected due to coronavirus.

These labourers do not have a place to stay. Locals are helping them and providing them food. They complain that they are being harassed by the police.

"The police is beating us," said a labourer, showing his injuries. Another said that policemen shoo them away each night.

All the labourers have appealed to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for help.

(Reported by Dinesh Maurya)

