Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 'Will make sure Ukraine has weapons to fight Russia', says Biden

Follow us on Image Source : AP Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.

Russia and Ukraine's ongoing war has entered its 20th day today. Even as both countries held talks on Monday, shelling and attacks by the Russian troops stay persistent in Ukraine. A convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine. The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again today.

Latest World News