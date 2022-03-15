Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: 'Will make sure Ukraine has weapons to fight Russia', says Biden

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
Russian forces kept up their assault on Ukraine on Monday, firing on suburbs around the capital of Kyiv and attacking other cities.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Kyiv Updated on: March 15, 2022 6:42 IST
Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.

Russia and Ukraine's ongoing war has entered its 20th day today. Even as both countries held talks on Monday, shelling and attacks by the Russian troops stay persistent in Ukraine. A convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route, the city council reported, in a rare glimmer of hope a week and a half into the lethal siege that has pulverized homes and other buildings and left people desperate for food, water, heat and medicine. The latest negotiations, held via video conference, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again today.

  • Mar 15, 2022 6:42 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    'Will make sure Ukraine has weapons to fight Russia', says Biden

  • Mar 15, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    European Aviation Safety Agency stops certificates for Russian airlines

    The European Aviation Safety Agency has stopped certificates for Russian airlines. Without them, they have no access to flights over EU countries.

  • Mar 15, 2022 6:27 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    India at UNSC reiterates its calls for immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine

    As the war between Moscow and Kyiv rages on, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Monday said that New Delhi has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine. While addressing a UNSC briefing, Ravindra said our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy.

  • Mar 15, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Heavy fighting in Donbas continues, Ukraine reports Russian casualties

    According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, 100 Russian soldiers were killed and six vehicles were destroyed. Russia tried to break through Ukrainian defenses in Donetsk Oblast to no avail, the army reports.

     

  • Mar 15, 2022 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Zelensky extends martial law in Ukraine for another 30 days

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended martial law in the country for another 30 days. 

  • Mar 15, 2022 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Japan imposes sanctions on 17 individuals from Russia

    Japan has imposed sanctions on 17 individuals from Russia. Among them are State Duma deputies, Renova group owner Viktor Vekselberg and Yuri Kovalchuk's relatives.

