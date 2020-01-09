Remembering Stephen Hawking: Must read books, research topics by scientist who simplified black holes theory

Stephen Hawking

The world remembers Stephen William Hawking, one of the renowned scientists of the modern age, who was a cosmologist, English theoretical physicist, on his 78th birth anniversary. A scientist and an author, Hawking's achieved various milestones in the field of scientific research and unearthed theories regarding black holes in the universe and other discoveries having importance of human value.

Hawking died as the director of research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology at the University of Cambridge. Remembering the renowned scientist on his birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the famous books which he authored and theories, studies upon which he worked upon.

A must-read for science enthusiasts authored by Stephen Hawking

A Brief History of Time - 1988 Black Holes and Baby Universes and Other Essays - 1993 The Universe in a Nutshell - 2001 On the Shoulders of Giants - 2002 God Created the Integers: The Mathematical Breakthroughs That Changed History - 2005 The Dreams That Stuff Is Made of: The Most Astounding Papers of Quantum Physics and How They Shook the Scientific World - 2011 My Brief History - 2013 Brief Answers to the Big Questions - 2018

A look at some of the selected academic work by Stephen Hawking for science explorers

The Singularities of Gravitational Collapse and Cosmology Gravitational Radiation from Colliding Black Holes Black holes in general relativity Communications in Mathematical Physics. Black-hole explosions? The development of irregularities in a single bubble inflationary universe Wave function of the Universe The Gravitational Hamiltonian in the Presence of Non-Orthogonal Boundaries Information loss in black holes A smooth exit from eternal inflation?

ALSO READ: Stephen Hawking: 10 greatest quotes from the legend