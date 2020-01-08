Stephen Hawking: 10 greatest quotes from the legend 

Stephen Hawking- the name needs no introduction. Hawkings is a personification of the phrase 'never give up'. He is said to be one of the most influencing scientists. Despite being completely paralyzed early in his life, he never lost hope. Stephen Hawking beat all odds and went on to become one of the most iconic figures of all time.
On the 78th birth anniversary of one of the most genius minds in the history of science, let's take a look at some of the most interesting quotes of Stephen Hawking.
- It matters if you just don't give up.
- Quiet people have the loudest minds.
- You cannot understand the glories of the universe without believing there is some Supreme Power behind it.
- The thing about smart people is that they seem like crazy people to dumb people.
- Not only does God play dice but... he sometimes throws them where they cannot be seen.
- Life would be tragic if it weren't funny.
- Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.
- One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don't throw it away.
- One of the basic rules of the universe is that nothing is perfect. Perfection simply doesn't exist... Without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist.
- I have noticed that even those who assert that everything is predestined and that we can change nothing about it still look both ways before they cross the street.