Pregnant policewoman allegedly killed by Taliban in front of kids; face 'heavily disfigured'

Pregnant woman allegedly killed by Taliban in front of kids; face 'heavily disfigured'

A pregnant policewoman has been shot dead by Taliban militants in Afghanistan, according to BBC. The woman, identified as Banu Negar, was killed at the family home in front of her relatives in Firozkoh, the capital of central Ghor province.

However, Taliban, in a conversation with BBC, denied its involvement in Negar's death. Spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said: "We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing."

Mujaheed further said that the Taliban had already announced an amnesty for people who worked for the previous administration, and called Negar's murder "personal enmity or something else".

Meanwhile, BBC said at least three sources claimed that the Taliban beat and shot Negar dead in front of her husband and children on Saturday.

Graphic images showed blood spattered on the wall in the corner of a room and a body, while the face was heavily disfigured, the report said.

According to relatives, three gunmen arrived at their house on Saturday and searched before tying up members of the family. They were heard speaking in Arabic.

