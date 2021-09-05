Taliban's Mullah Baradar meets UN official; international body assures 'cooperation' with Afghanistan

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UN official meets Taliban's Mullah Baradar

Taliban leader Mullah Baradar on Sunday met with the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, Martin Griffiths at the foreign ministry in Kabul, TOLO news reported.

"Today, the Deputy Minister of Political Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Head of the Political Office, Mullah Baradar Akhund and his delegation met with Martin Griffiths, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, and his team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kabul. UN delegation with the Afghan people," Taliban’s M Naeem tweeted in Arabic.

"Pledged continued cooperation and assistance, adding that at the next meeting of donor countries will try to attract more aid. The Islamic Emirate thanked them for their cooperation and efforts and assured them of providing all kinds of cooperation and facilities," said a rough translation of Naeem’s tweet in Arabic.

