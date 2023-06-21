Modi US visit: Indian diaspora member imprints PM's image on jacket

Follow us on Image Source : ANI US: Indian diaspora member dons jacket with PM Modi's image

Man imprints PM Modi on jacket: The Indian diaspora is expressing its delight over the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States for his first State visit in its own way, with some doing 'garba' while some wearing jackets with PM Modi's image printed on it.

A member of the Indian diaspora in the United States donned a unique jacket on which the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was imprinted.

The Prime Minister was given a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in New York on Tuesday.

A man was seen flaunting his jacket. "This jacket was made in 2015 during Gujarat Day... We have 26 of these (jackets) and out of these 26 (jackets) four of them are here today," he said.

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' reverberates at hotel

PM Modi, who is on his first State visit to the US panning over three days, received a rousing welcome from the diaspora at Hotel Lotte where he is staying during his visit to the city of New York. Slogans hailing India (Bharat Mata Ki Jai) reverberated at the hotel after people saw the Prime Minister. Excitement was visible on the people's faces who were static to interact with the Prime Minister. PM Modi also held a meeting with the Bora community in the hotel.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate to have met Prime Minister Modi here in the United States," an Indian origin individual in the US said.

"The aura surrounding PM Modi is truly remarkable, and he warmly greeted us with such calmness and kindness. We are very thrilled," another person said.

PM Modi arrives in New York

The Prime Minister arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and received a grand reception on Tuesday. The Indian diaspora members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans as they awaited PM Modi's arrival in New York. PM Modi also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and was seen shaking hands with them.

PM Modi will attend the International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21, after which he will travel to Washington DC where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

A State Dinner will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. PM Modi will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.

(With ANI inputs)

