PM Modi will bend 180 world leaders into shape on International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters I LIVE UPDATES

On Wednesday, Modi will be guiding leaders from around the world in the practice of yoga to promote its benefits as part of his three-day visit to the US.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New York Updated on: June 21, 2023 7:10 IST
rime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark
Image Source : AP/FILE rime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in Dehradun, India, Thursday, June 21, 2018

PM Modi to lead Yoga Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his three-day visit to the United States on Monday, will lead foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats in a session for International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations Secretariat in New York. Yoga, an ancient discipline first practised by Hindu sages, is now one of India’s most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. And it’s become a piece of India’s diplomacy. Nine years ago, India successfully convinced the United Nations to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, Modi has harnessed yoga as a cultural soft power to stretch his nation’s diplomatic reach and flex his country’s rising place in the world. Now, Modi is guiding leaders from around the world in the practice of yoga to promote its benefits as part of his three-day visit to the US.

 

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    "I am a fan of Modi": Musk after meeting Indian PM

    In a separate video statement, Musk also lauded Modi, saying he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India. "I am a fan of Modi," he said. India is great for solar energy investment, Musk added, describing his talks with the prime minister as excellent.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    'Tesla will enter Indian market when...': Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi in New York

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who started his historic journey for the United States on Monday, met prominent US personalities from different walks of life, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk who hinted at the possibility of establishing his electric car vehicle factory in India. However, the billionaire clarified he has no rush to announce about making any announcement about his future projects in India.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    India will be critical strategic partner for US in coming decades: White House

     India will be a critical strategic partner for the US in the coming decades, the White House said and asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the country will affirm the deep and close partnership between the two nations.
    Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    India like US is vibrant democracy, both will continue working on bilateral relationship: White House

     India like the US is a vibrant democracy and the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relationship, the White House said amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit.
    Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who will host him at a State Dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address by the prime minister to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22. He is currently in New York.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Yoga has become global movement through International Day of Yoga: PM Modi in video message

    PM Narendra Modi, in a video message, said that Yoga has become a global movement through the International Day of Yoga.

  • Jun 21, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Ajit Kumar

    Ukraine issue will be discussed between PM Modi, US President Biden: White House official

    The Ukraine issue will come up in the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, a White House official said.
    National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby, however, said to what "degree specifically they will talk about a peace summit or a peace proposal, I cannot say right now".

