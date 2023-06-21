PM Modi will bend 180 world leaders into shape on International Yoga Day at UN Headquarters I LIVE UPDATES

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE rime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in Dehradun, India, Thursday, June 21, 2018

PM Modi to lead Yoga Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his three-day visit to the United States on Monday, will lead foreign dignitaries and bureaucrats in a session for International Yoga Day on Wednesday at the United Nations Secretariat in New York. Yoga, an ancient discipline first practised by Hindu sages, is now one of India’s most successful cultural exports after Bollywood. And it’s become a piece of India’s diplomacy. Nine years ago, India successfully convinced the United Nations to designate June 21 as International Yoga Day. Since then, Modi has harnessed yoga as a cultural soft power to stretch his nation’s diplomatic reach and flex his country’s rising place in the world. Now, Modi is guiding leaders from around the world in the practice of yoga to promote its benefits as part of his three-day visit to the US.

