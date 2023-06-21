PM Modi-led Yoga session at UN creates Guinness World Record for participation of most nationalities

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi, at the UN headquarters in New York.

Guinness World Record at International Yoga Day in New York: A Guinness World Record was made as around people from 135 nationalities particiapted in the International Yoga Day celebrations led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday from United Nations headquarters in New York.

"Guinness world record for most nationalities in a Yoga session created at the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi, at the UN headquarters in New York," officials said.

Speaking on the Yoga Day event, Michael Empric, Guinness World Records official adjudicator said, "Today there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today in New York, at the UN, they have 135. It is a new Guinness world records title..."

"..We are having a wonderful day here...I am so honoured to be able to introduce PM Modi. India feels like it's my spiritual home along with Italy where my family is from...," said Denise Scotto, the moderator of Yoga Day at the UN HQ in New York.

ALSO READ | PM Modi at UN Yoga day celebrations, says, 'Yoga comes from India and is free from copyrights, patents'

Latest India News